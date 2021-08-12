Horseheads softball player competes in All-American Games

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads softball player competed on a big stage this past weekend.

Horseheads eighth-grader Anna Powell played in the All-American Games in Salisbury, Maryland. Her team was made up of nine girls from Maine to North Carolina and the team went undefeated in pool play and made it to the semifinals.

Anna was the only local player to compete in the games and said that she was excited to play at the national level and that she learned a lot. ” It’s a really cool experience to play with girls all around the country. I learned a lot of stuff from them and I learned a lot of stuff from my coach,” said Powell. 354 softball players competed in the tournament in several age groups.