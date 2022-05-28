BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders rallied to bring home a sectional title on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: Southern Tier Sports Report)

The second-seeded Horseheads softball team rallied late past defending sectional champs and top-seeded Corning 7-5 to win a Section IV Class AA title at BAGSAI Softball Complex in Binghamton. The Hawks took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a RBI triple by Peyton Sullivan and an RBI double by Kellie Zoerb.

The Blue Raiders entered the sixth inning trailing 5-2. Solo home runs by Molly Wolf and Olivia Packard cut the Corning lead to 5-4. The Hawks still led 5-4 in the seventh when Megan Wolf hit a solo home run to tie the game at 5. Molly Wolf would then hit a go-ahead two-run single to give the Blue Raiders a 7-5 lead and they would hang on for the win.

Horseheads wins their 13th sectional title and their first since 2018 and will next compete in the Class AA state tournament.