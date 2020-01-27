Horseheads, Tioga wrestling win Section IV dual meet titles

CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads and Tioga wrestling teams both added to their trophy cases on Saturday in Chenango Forks.

Horseheads won a Section IV Division I dual meet title with a 49-33 win against Chenango Forks in the finals. The Blue Raiders defeated Union Endicott 75-12 in the semifinals.

Tioga won a Section IV Division II dual meet title with a 40-34 win against Windsor in the finals. The Tigers defeated BGAH in the semifinals 55-21.

Horseheads and Tioga will now compete in the NYSPHSAA Dual Meet Tournament on February 1st at Onondaga Community College.