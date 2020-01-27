Horseheads, Tioga wrestling win Section IV dual meet titles

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads and Tioga wrestling teams both added to their trophy cases on Saturday in Chenango Forks.

Horseheads won a Section IV Division I dual meet title with a 49-33 win against Chenango Forks in the finals. The Blue Raiders defeated Union Endicott 75-12 in the semifinals.

Tioga won a Section IV Division II dual meet title with a 40-34 win against Windsor in the finals. The Tigers defeated BGAH in the semifinals 55-21.

Horseheads and Tioga will now compete in the NYSPHSAA Dual Meet Tournament on February 1st at Onondaga Community College.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now