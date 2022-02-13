Horseheads & Tioga wrestling win sectional titles

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local wrestling teams captured Section IV titles in Binghamton on Saturday.

(Video courtesy: NFHS Network)

Horseheads made it a sweep in team titles this season by winning a Section IV Division I championship with 200 points. Corning finished in third with 149, and Elmira finished in fourth with 127. Ryan Massengale (118), Cael Owen (132), and Gannon Johnston (285) won sectional titles for the Blue Raiders.

Tioga continued their dominant season by winning a Section IV Division II championship with 261.5 points and seven Tigers won sectional titles. Jayden Duncanson (110), Gianni Silvestri (118), Mason Welch (126), Caden Bellis (132), Donavan Smith (145), Ousmane Duncanson (152), and Emmett Wood (160), all won sectional titles for the Tigers.

More local wrestlers who won sectional titles are listed below.

Division I

152 – Chuck Loucks (Corning)

160 – Ethan Hart (Corning)

189 – Tyler Keefe (Elmira)

215 – Camden McConnell (Corning)

Division II

285 – Kam Hills (Waverly)

Girls

132 – Emily Sindoni (Tioga)

145 – Emily Landolf (Corning)

215 – Mackenzie LaForest (Waverly)