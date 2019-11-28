Horseheads Turkey Bowl 2019 – a look back at the madness

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It came. It saw. It conquered.

The 16th Annual Horseheads Turkey Bowl was madness personified. 18 Sports brought you a preview of the big game on Wednesday night, which brings together a group of friends once a year in Horseheads for a Thanksgiving football tradition.

Now, we take a look back at the sights and sounds of the game that defines a generation. Pain is inevitable. Pride is forever.

Watch the 2019 Horseheads Turkey Bowl, a game that’s more than a game. It’s a way of life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Male Fall MVP

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Female Fall Sports MVP

Be sure to vote in both polls

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now