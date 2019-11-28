Horseheads Turkey Bowl 2019 – a look back at the madness

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It came. It saw. It conquered.

The 16th Annual Horseheads Turkey Bowl was madness personified. 18 Sports brought you a preview of the big game on Wednesday night, which brings together a group of friends once a year in Horseheads for a Thanksgiving football tradition.

Now, we take a look back at the sights and sounds of the game that defines a generation. Pain is inevitable. Pride is forever.

Watch the 2019 Horseheads Turkey Bowl, a game that’s more than a game. It’s a way of life.