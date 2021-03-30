Horseheads volleyball defeats Corning in straight sets

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team picked up a win over a rival on the road on Tuesday.

The Blue Raiders dealt rival Corning their first loss of the season in straight sets 25-15, 25-22, 25-17. Taylor Malone had 16 kills for Horseheads. Nia Lewis had 30 assists and Brooke Thompson added 10 digs for the Blue Raiders. Kristen McIntosh had six blocks and five kills for Corning. Jenna DiNardo added 11 digs for the Hawks.

Horseheads (5-1) is on the road against Ithaca on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Corning (6-1) is at Elmira on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.