Horseheads volleyball defeats Corning in straight sets

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team picked up a win over a rival on the road on Tuesday.

The Blue Raiders dealt rival Corning their first loss of the season in straight sets 25-15, 25-22, 25-17. Taylor Malone had 16 kills for Horseheads. Nia Lewis had 30 assists and Brooke Thompson added 10 digs for the Blue Raiders. Kristen McIntosh had six blocks and five kills for Corning. Jenna DiNardo added 11 digs for the Hawks.

Horseheads (5-1) is on the road against Ithaca on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Corning (6-1) is at Elmira on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now