Horseheads volleyball stays unbeaten with win against Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team stayed unbeaten this season with a win over rival Corning on the road on Tuesday.

The Blue Raiders defeated the Hawks in straight sets 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 in a showdown between two previously undefeated teams. Taylor Malone had another big game for the Blue Raiders with 15 kills and 17 digs. Lanie Perry tallied 18 digs and three aces and Nia Lewis added 20 assists for the Blue Raiders.

Olivia Keegan had 11 service points, 10 digs and three kills for Corning. Maddy Bouton added six kills and six blocks and Jenna DiNardo had 15 digs for the Hawks.

Horseheads (4-0) hosts Elmira on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Corning (3-1) is on the road against Ithaca on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.