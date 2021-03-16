Horseheads volleyball wins season opener in straight sets

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team began their season with a win at home on Tuesday.

The Blue Raiders defeated Ithaca in straight sets 25-14, 25-18, 25-10. Taylor Malone had 13 kills for Horseheads. Nia Lewis had 19 assists for the Blue Raiders and Cameron Hilliard added eight kills for Horseheads.

Horseheads is on the road against Elmira on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

More High School scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Volleyball

Corning 3, Elmira 0

Girls soccer

Elmira 3, Corning 1