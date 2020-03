CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - Aidan Olmstead continues to shine, but that shine will have to wait another season.

Olmstead, a junior attacker on the Loyola (Md.) men's lacrosse team, leads the Greyhounds in points this year with 22 (11 goals, 11 assists). The 14th ranked team in the country, unfortunately, received the same fate as all NCAA programs with the coronavirus outbreak.