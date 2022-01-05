Horseheads wrestling pins Corning in STAC West showdown

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads wrestling surged past Corning Tuesday night.

In a battle of two of the top teams in the region, STAC West rivals Horseheads and Corning left it all on the mat. Trailing early in the dual meet, Horseheads racked up a big comeback win besting the visiting Hawks, 44-25.

Horseheads (8-2, 1-0 STAC West) dominated the lightweight and middleweights, winning each weight class from 102 to 138 pounds. The Blue Raiders’ Zach Evans won in overtime, 8-6, securing a cross face and ankle drive for two points beating Riley Walker in perhaps the most thrilling match of the night.

Corning’s Chuck Loucks, who placed second at the Windsor Christmas Tournament last week, earned a 12-3 major decision over Horseheads Liam Levantovich at 152 pounds. Fellow Hawk Ethan Hart, who also placed second at Windsor, won by forfeit for Corning (2-1, 1-1 STAC West).

Horseheads can win the STAC West Championship if they can beat the Elmira Express on the road next Thursday night. Full box score from Tuesday’s match below.

Horseheads 44, Corning 25

102: Joel Scibek (HH) over (C) (For.)

110: Brian Park (HH) over Dalton Webb (C) (Fall 2:16)

118: Ryan Massengale (HH) over (C) (For.)

126: Cody Dale (HH) over Matthew Mahon (C) (TF 16-1 0:00)

132: Cael Owen (HH) over Clayton Smith (C) (Fall 1:42)

138: Zachary Evans (HH) over Riley Walker (C) (SV-1 8-6)

145: Brody Wolfe (C) over William Lotocky (HH) (Dec 6-4)

152: Chuck Loucks (C) over Liam Levantovich (HH) (MD 12-3)

160: Alex Doran (C) over Luis Bohan (HH) (Fall 3:59)

172: Ethan Hart (C) over (HH) (For.)

189: Benjamin Massengale (HH) over Brian Kirk (C) (Fall 1:48)

215: Camden McConnell (C) over Jacob Bennett (HH) (Fall 3:01)

285: Brody Jacobs (HH) over (C) (For.)