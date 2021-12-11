Horseheads wrestling wins Dave Buck Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads wrestling team took home a tournament title on Saturday.

The Blue Raiders took first place at the Dave Buck Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Elmira High School with 130 points. The Express hosted the tournament and finished in second place with 113 points. The tournament is in honor of Buck, who coached Elmira Southside from 1986 to 1996 and was also an assistant coach with the Express. Buck passed away in 2018 after a battle with cancer.

Local winners from the Dave Buck Memorial Wrestling Tournament are listed below.

Ryan Massengale (Horseheads) – 118 pounds

Drew Arnold (Elmira) – 132 pounds

Cael Owen (Horseheads) – 138 pounds

Sam Brennan Buseck (Elmira) – 160 pounds

Ben Massengale (Horseheads) – 172 pounds

Hunter Lavigne (Horseheads) – 189 pounds

CJ Brink (Elmira) – 215 pounds

Gannon Johnston (Horseheads) – 285 pounds



