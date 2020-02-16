Horseheads wrestling wins sectional title

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads wrestling team captured a Section IV Division 1 title at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton on Saturday.

Jake Scibek won a 152 pound title to become the first four-time sectional champ in program history. Jarrett O’Connell won back-to-back titles at 160 pounds. Tommy Dale won a sectional title at 113 pounds and also earned his 100th career win. Other wrestlers winning sectional titles for the Blue Raiders were Ryan Massengale and 99 pounds and Jack Massengale at 170 pounds.

Winning sectional titles for Corning were Drew Witham at 132 pounds, Chase Daudelin at 138 pounds and Ethan Hart at 145 pounds.

John Robyck won a sectional title for Elmira at 220 pounds and Isaiah Colon won a title at 195 pounds for the Express.

This story will be updated with more winners throughout the weekend.