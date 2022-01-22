Horseheads wrestling wins STAC championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders added to their trophy case on Saturday for the second time this week.
The Horseheads wrestling team wrapped up an already impressive week by winning a STAC championship on Saturday at Elmira High School with 188.5 points. The Blue Raiders won a Section IV Division I Dual Meet Wrestling Championship on Wednesday. Horseheads crowned three STAC champions. Ryan Massengale defeated Trevor Cortright of Chenango Valley 10-1 to win the 118 pound title. Cody Dale won a STAC title for the Blue Raiders at 126 with a 9-1 win against Chenango Valley’s Ethan Randis. Gannon Johnston was crowned champion at 285 pounds with a win by pin at 2:41 versus Elton Richard-Follette of Chenango Valley.
Corning finished in fifth place with 118 points. Two wrestlers won STAC titles for the Hawks. Charles Loucks defeated Windsor’s Ryan Kennedy 11-4 to win the title at 152 pounds. Ethan Hart was crowned champion at 160 pounds with a 6-2 win against Norwich’s Ashton Jenkins.
The final team standings from the STAC Wrestling Championships are listed below.
|1.
|Horseheads
|188.5
|2.
|Chenango Valley
|141
|3.
|Chenango Forks
|138.5
|4.
|Maine-Endwell
|119
|5.
|Corning
|118
|6.
|Windsor
|114.5
|7.
|Norwich
|93
|8.
|Vestal
|81
|9.
|Ithaca
|69.5
|10.
|Elmira
|58
|11.
|Owego
|56
|12.
|Binghamton
|36
|13.
|Susquehanna Valley
|35
|14.
|Union-Endicott
|26
|15.
|Johnson City
|22