Horseheads wrestling wins STAC championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders added to their trophy case on Saturday for the second time this week.

The Horseheads wrestling team wrapped up an already impressive week by winning a STAC championship on Saturday at Elmira High School with 188.5 points. The Blue Raiders won a Section IV Division I Dual Meet Wrestling Championship on Wednesday. Horseheads crowned three STAC champions. Ryan Massengale defeated Trevor Cortright of Chenango Valley 10-1 to win the 118 pound title. Cody Dale won a STAC title for the Blue Raiders at 126 with a 9-1 win against Chenango Valley’s Ethan Randis. Gannon Johnston was crowned champion at 285 pounds with a win by pin at 2:41 versus Elton Richard-Follette of Chenango Valley.

Corning finished in fifth place with 118 points. Two wrestlers won STAC titles for the Hawks. Charles Loucks defeated Windsor’s Ryan Kennedy 11-4 to win the title at 152 pounds. Ethan Hart was crowned champion at 160 pounds with a 6-2 win against Norwich’s Ashton Jenkins.

The final team standings from the STAC Wrestling Championships are listed below.