Horseheads wrestling wins STAC championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders added to their trophy case on Saturday for the second time this week.

The Horseheads wrestling team wrapped up an already impressive week by winning a STAC championship on Saturday at Elmira High School with 188.5 points. The Blue Raiders won a Section IV Division I Dual Meet Wrestling Championship on Wednesday. Horseheads crowned three STAC champions. Ryan Massengale defeated Trevor Cortright of Chenango Valley 10-1 to win the 118 pound title. Cody Dale won a STAC title for the Blue Raiders at 126 with a 9-1 win against Chenango Valley’s Ethan Randis. Gannon Johnston was crowned champion at 285 pounds with a win by pin at 2:41 versus Elton Richard-Follette of Chenango Valley.

Corning finished in fifth place with 118 points. Two wrestlers won STAC titles for the Hawks. Charles Loucks defeated Windsor’s Ryan Kennedy 11-4 to win the title at 152 pounds. Ethan Hart was crowned champion at 160 pounds with a 6-2 win against Norwich’s Ashton Jenkins.

The final team standings from the STAC Wrestling Championships are listed below.

1.Horseheads188.5
2.Chenango Valley141
3.Chenango Forks138.5
4.Maine-Endwell119
5.Corning118
6.Windsor114.5
7.Norwich93
8.Vestal81
9.Ithaca69.5
10.Elmira58
11.Owego56
12.Binghamton36
13.Susquehanna Valley35
14.Union-Endicott26
15.Johnson City22

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now