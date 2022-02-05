Horseheads wrestling wins STAC West Championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads wrestling has earned another major title.

The Blue Raiders have won the STAC West Championship after Friday’s match at Ithaca was canceled amid the challenging weather. It marks the first STAC West crown since 2020 for Horseheads after last year’s season was shortened due to the pandemic.

Friday’s match at Ithaca was off after school was canceled for the day. By virtue of their previous victories over Elmira and Corning, combined with Corning and Elmira’s wins over The Little Red, Horseheads was declared team champion.

With the win, Horseheads has earned the trifecta for championships in 2022. The Blue Raiders also won the STAC team title and the Section IV D-I Dual Meet Championship.

Horseheads (12-4, 3-0 STAC West) will look to earn another team title next Saturday at the Section IV overall championships.

(Photo: Provided)