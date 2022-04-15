LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WETM) – Hunter DePrimo made his way into the record books at Mansfield University on Friday.

(Photo courtesy: @MUMounties)

DePrimo made the start for the Mansfield University baseball team in game one of a doubleheader on the road against Lock Haven. The senior pitcher struck out eight batters in 6.2 innings as the Mountaineers won game one 12-11 on a walk-off walk by Ben Osborne.

With his eighth strikeout of the game DePrimo broke Horseheads grad Steve Micknich’s 28-year old program record for strikeouts in a career with 263. Micknich would go onto play two seasons for the Elmira Pioneers during their affiliation with the Marlins. DePrimo is 1-4 with a 3.57 ERA this season with 56 strikeouts in 45.1 innings this season. The right-hander from Blairstown, New Jersey was named 1st-Team All-PSAC East Starting Pitcher last season for the Mounties.

Mansfield University hosts Lock Haven on Senior Day on Saturday at noon.