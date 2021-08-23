International Pro Wrestling HOF induction ceremony set for this weekend in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s going to be a huge weekend for the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame this weekend.

The hall is holding their first-ever induction ceremony at the Desmond Hotel in Albany on Saturday. Inaugural induction weekend runs from Friday thru Sunday and includes a Hall of Fame induction awards dinner, a pro wrestling convention, and a live pro wrestling show. The Class of 2021 includes some huge names such as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, the late-great Bruno Sammartino, and the late-great Andre the Giant.

For more on the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame inaugural induction weekend click on the link below.

https://www.prowrestlinghall.org/induction