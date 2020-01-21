Ithaca grad Tony Wise on Jimmy Johnson’s HOF honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca College football icon reflects on a special NFL relationship.

Tony Wise, a graduate of Ithaca College in the 1970’s, put together a storied career in both college and professional football as a line coach. Perhaps one of his greatest opportunities, working with the new Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jimmy Johnson.

Nearly two weeks ago, it was revealed on Fox television, live, that Johnson would be a new member heading to football immortality in Canton, Ohio. Wise, who worked with Johnson on several college and pro teams, said that both shared so much success together.

Johnson stated that being a new hall of fame inductee was in large part to all of his assistant coaches and players. Wise won a Super Bowl with Cowboys as their offensive line coach in 1992 and also won a National Championship at the University of Miami in 1987.

18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Wise, an Albany native, getting his take on Johnson’s major honor. A coach since 1973, Wise retired in 2010. Tony spent time as an NFL line coach for the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers, Jets, and Cowboys.

Before his professional experience, Wise also had stops at the University of Miami, Syracuse, Pitt and Washington State. Next week, we will reveal Tony’s Super Bowl pick for this year’s big game.