ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Warrior standout Bryce Macina has earned a major opportunity.

(Media Courtesy: Ithaca Warriors Facebook page)

This past summer, Ithaca Warriors quarterback Bryce Macina helped the team to an appearance in the Northeastern Football Alliance title game. This coming summer, Macina will take his talents to Finland to play for the United Newland Crusaders (also known as the Lohja Crusaders) in the Maple League (known as the Vaahteraliiga in Finland). The Maple League was founded in 1980 by the American Football Association of Finland and is the highest level league in the country for the sport.

Macina proved as a crucial member of the Warriors team in their NFA title chase. The Syracuse native helped Ithaca to their most dominant win of the year, building their playoff momentum. Macina led the Warriors to a 32-7 win over the Genesee County Spartans on August 5th, with 320 yards of offense and 4 touchdowns. Two games later, Macina helped Ithaca to a comeback win over the unbeaten Lockport Wildcats in the league semifinal. The Warriors would fall short in the championship game against Broome County, but pulled off a run to the final with just 3 total wins.

Prior to the Warriors, Macina was a standout on the gridiron in high school and college. At Onondaga High School, the standout helped his team to section and division crowns and earned several individual accolades, including 2 OHS football MVP awards, Kickoff Classic MVP, and NFF MVP. Macina’s high school success led him to Hartwick College, where he spent 2 seasons. As a sophomore, the quarterback led the team with 1,465 passing yards and 9 touchdowns. In addition, Macina recorded the 2nd most rushing scores on the team and the 5th highest yards per game average in the Empire 8 Conference (190.8).

Following a standout season with Hartwick, Macina jumped up to the NCAA Division III level, at Franklin Pierce University. In 16 games with the Ravens, Macina totaled 1,673 total yards and 11 touchdowns.

The United Newland Crusaders will begin their 2024 season in the late spring.