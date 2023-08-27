LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Warriors will now have a shot at another Northeastern Football Alliance title.

The Ithaca Warriors stunned the top-seeded Lockport Wildcats in the NFA Playoff semifinals, on Saturday. The Warriors fell behind 14-0 early in the contest, but stormed back with 18 unanswered points. In the scoring burst, Elmira grads and Ernie Davis Award winners Jerry McPeak and Allah Sessions scored rushing and receiving touchdowns. Following the scoring outburst, Lockport would respond, cutting the Warrior lead down. Ithaca turned in a response of their own with an A.J. Melendez go-ahead score, followed by a 2-point conversion.



McPeak and Sessions led the stat categories for Ithaca. Sessions turned in 58 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries. On defense the Elmira grad forced 2 sacks and recovered a fumble. McPeak delivered 2 touchdown including a 14 yard run and 76 yard reception.

With the win, the Warriors avenge 2 lopsided losses to the Wildcats and enter the title game with just 2 wins on the season. Regardless of their record, Ithaca’s roster touts experience and several connections to Twin Tiers football.

The Warriors will look to win their first Northeastern Football Alliance Championship since 2018, as they take on the Broome County Stallions. The Northeastern Football Alliance Championship will take place on Saturday, September 9th, at the home of the Broome County Stallions.