Jeff Foote to be inducted into Cornell Athletics HOF

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Spencer-Van Etten grad Jeff Foote is headed to the Cornell Athletics Hall of Fame.

Foote was one of thirteen new members that have been selected for induction into the Cornell University Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

A two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, Foote led the men’s basketball team to a 68-19 (38-4 Ivy) overall record, three Ivy titles and three NCAA tournament appearances during his career. The Big Red made it all the way to the Sweet 16 in 2010.

Foote was an all-star in the NBA D-League before signing with the New Orleans Hornets of the NBA in 2012. Foote played in four games for the Hornets and became the first member of the Big Red in more than 50 years to appear in an NBA game.

Foote’s teammates Louis Dale and Ryan Wittman are also members of the Cornell University Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020.