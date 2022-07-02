ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Cornell men’s lacrosse standout has received a big honor.

(Photo courtesy: @NLL)

(Video courtesy: @newyorkriptide)

Cornell men’s lacrosse alum Jeff Teat ’21 has been named the National Lacrosse League Rookie of the Year. Teat set conference records for points and assists by a rookie for the New York Riptide. Teat finished fourth in the league in scoring with 37 goals and 71 assists.

The first overall selection in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft was a three-time USILA All-American at Cornell. Teat scored 268 career points with 116 goals and 152 assists in just over three seasons for the Big Red.