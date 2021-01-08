Joe Gilbert and Buccaneers look to advance in NFL playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NFL playoffs begin for Horseheads native Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Bucs (11-5), will try to help the team advance in the postseason when they travel to play The Washington Football Team (7-9) in the NFC Wild Card round at 8:15 pm Saturday night on WETM-TV NBC.

Gilbert is no stranger to the postseason. He last appeared in the NFL playoffs as a line coach back in 2014 with his former team, the Indianapolis Colts. That year, the Colts advanced to the AFC title game before losing to Tom Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots. The Horseheads native says that the team is geared up to play in the playoffs. ” That’s the one thing I’ve figured out being with the Colts and you get in the playoffs and it’s no different here. You can see guys kinda gear switch a little bit,” said Gilbert.

In just his second season with the Bucs, Gilbert’s offensive line has had a big season blocking for the six-time Super Bowl champion. The Tampa Bay offense is second in the NFL this season in passing yards per game averaging 289.1 yards per game thru the air. The team is also seventh in the league in total yards per game averaging 384.1 yards per game.