Joe Gilbert and Buccaneers receive Super Bowl rings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native and Tampa Bay offensive line coach Joe Gilbert has received his Super Bowl ring.

(Photo courtesy: www.buccaneers.com)

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings on Thursday. The Bucs made history this past season by becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium with their 31-9 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The unique rings include several phrases such as ‘One Team, One Cause’. The Super Bowl rings are the first to feature a twist-off top and the first to include the stadium the game was played at. Other features include each player’s name and jersey number, the name of the team, and the game’s final score.