Joe Gilbert & Bucs begin Super Bowl title defense with win over Eagles

TAMPA, F.L. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the next round of the playoffs.

The Bucs scored the first 31 points of the game on their way to a 31-15 win at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs on Sunday. Tampa Bay jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdown runs by Giovani Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Tom Brady threw touchdown passes in the third quarter to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans to put the Buccaneers in front 31-0. The seven-time Super Bowl champion finished the game going 29/37 for 271 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Gilbert is in his third season with the Buccaneers. 18 Sports will continue to follow Gilbert and the Bucs as they look to defend their Super Bowl title.