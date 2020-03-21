Joe Gilbert talks Tom Brady joining the Bucs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert will now work with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Buccaneers this week worth 50 million dollars. The 18 Sports team caught up with the offensive line coach for the Bucs to get his thoughts on the huge signing. Gilbert says the players were really excited when they heard the big news and he hopes the four-time Super Bowl MVP can take Tampa Bay to the next level. ” I wanna coach the best and have an opportunity to win, and who’s better than having that guy and having Tom Brady to come in and do that,” said Gilbert.

The Buccaneers went 7-9 last season in Gilbert’s first season as offensive line coach. Gilbert spent six seasons as a line coach with the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2017.