Joe Gilbert wins Super Bowl ring with Buccaneers

TAMPA, F.L. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert has accomplished the ultimate goal of an NFL coach.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl in franchise history by defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at home in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Gilbert wins his first Super Bowl ring in his second season as head offensive line coach for the Buccaneers. Gilbert has spent 35 years in the coaching ranks, on both the collegiate and professional levels.

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and another to Antonio Brown in the first half to send the Bucs into halftime with a 21-6 lead. The now seven-time Super Bowl champ threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns at Raymond James Stadium. Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time. The Tampa Bay defense held the explosive Chiefs offense to three field goals.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.