Joey Logano talks returning to The Glen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano spoke with 18 Sports on Tuesday.

The 2015 Cheez-It 355 winner at Watkins Glen International spoke with 18 Sports via Zoom to discuss returning to The Glen after last year’s race was moved to the Daytona Road Course due to the pandemic. ” I am excited about it. The fans at that race track are great. The infield is always packed out. I am sure they’ve missed us up there, we’ve missed going up there,” said Logano.

The Team Penske driver is also a three-time winner at WGI in the Xfinity series and swept the weekend at The Glen in 2015. The stars of NASCAR make their return to the famous road course next month. ” Always put on a great race. That’s one thing about it. I think that’s why the fans love it so much it is just a great race,” said Logano.

Go Bowling at The Glen weekend at Watkins Glen International is August 4th thru the 8th.