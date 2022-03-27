ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher is headed to the Frozen Four with the Wolverines.

(Photo courtesy: @umichhockey)

No. 1 overall seed Michigan men’s ice hockey jumped out to a 4-0 lead and would stay in front for a 7-4 victory against Quinnipiac in an NCAA Regional Final in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Nolan Moyle would knock in a rebound just 33 seconds into the game to give the Wolverines an early 1-0 lead. Michigan would jump out to a 4-0 lead late in the second period on a short-handed goal by Garrett Van Wyhe. The Bobcats would score three straight goals in the third period and a goal by Desi Burgart cut the lead to 4-3. Michael Pastujov would score what would turnout to be the game-winning goal late in the third to put the Wolverines up 5-3.

Michigan (31-9-1) would add two more late goals on their way to their 26th Frozen Four appearance which is the most all-time. The Wolverines will face Denver in the Frozen Four in Boston on Thursday, April 7th at 5:00 p.m.

Beecher has six goals and nine assists for the Wolverines during his junior season and was drafted in the first round by the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.