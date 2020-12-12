Johnny Beecher out of World Juniors after positive COVID-19 test

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher will not represent Team USA at the World Junior Championships later this month in Edmonton.

Beecher was one of the final cuts from Team USA’s World Junior Championships roster after he tested positive for COVID-19. Beecher’s father, Bill, told 18 Sports that Johnny tested positive Saturday morning at the Team USA camp in Plymouth, Michigan. Beecher then returned to the University of Michigan where he took another test that came back negative. Due to one positive test Beecher can’t play in the tournament. Bill says that Johnny has no symptoms and is doing okay.

The 2019 first round draft pick of the Boston Bruins was a member of Team USA at the World Junior Championships last year. The sophomore forward has a goal and an assist in eight games for fifth-ranked Michigan this season.