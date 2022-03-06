Johnny Beecher scores two goals as Wolverines advance to Big Ten semifinals

ANN ARBOR, M.I. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher had a big game on Saturday to help the Wolverines advance in the postseason.

No. 5 Michigan rolled past Michigan State at home 8-0 to sweep the best-of-three series in the Big Ten quarterfinals. The first round draft pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft had two goals and an assist for the Wolverines. The junior was the lone multi-goal scorer for Michigan. Beecher now has six goals and seven assists this season.

Michigan (27-9-1) will host a one-game Big Ten semifinal on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.