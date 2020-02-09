Jon Jones sets UFC record with close win against Dominick Reyes

HOUSTON – Endicott native Jon Jones set another UFC record Saturday night in Houston.

Jones successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision victory against Dominick Reyes (12-1) in a very close fight in the co-main event of UFC 247. The fight was scored 48-47, 48-47, 49-46. Reyes landed 116 significant strikes and Jones landed 104.

Jones improves to 26-1, 1 NC and sets a UFC record for the most wins in title fights with 14, surpassing Georges St-Pierre. Jones also extended his UFC record unbeaten streak to 18 fights.