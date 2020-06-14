Josh Allen learning from the best to take another leap

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen made a substantial improvement from his rookie to sophomore season.

He’ll need to make another jump in order for the Bills to achieve their lofty goals for the upcoming season.

For the first time in decades, the Bills can call themselves division favorites with straight looks on their faces. But they aren’t taking anything for granted.

“It’s going to be a tough division to go in there and win,” says Allen. “But we’ve got the guys and the makeup of this team to put our heads together and do this thing.”

Throughout the virtual offseason, Allen had the opportunity to talk to some of the greatest to ever play his position. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll arranged for Peyton Manning and Brett Favre to join some of their Zoom calls.

“We were super fortunate for them to share their opinions and share what they figured out along the way of their NFL careers,” says Allen. “It’s two of the most well respected and two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. I’m truly blessed to have those guys give us their input.”

Allen says the sessions were spent trying to pick their brain and learn from their past experiences. He noted learning from Manning about how he dealt with the 2011 lockout, a situation somewhat similar to the one he is dealing with now.

The encounter that has so far shown the most tangible benefit came at the Super Bowl when Allen got to talk to Tony Romo about his mechanics.

“I think that what he kind of gave me I’ve taken in stride and have been applying it to the field and I think it’s been working out,” says the Bills QB. “In Miami [during an offseason workout], I feel like it’s the best I’ve ever thrown. Just kind of keeping my head a little stiller, keeping my left arm tighter, and kind of rotating my body around an axis and it’s been paying off.”

Allen thinks that his mechanics are “night and day” better than when he entered the league as a rookie. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. The key will be putting those changes into practice during a game with blitzing linebackers chasing him down. He admits it’s tough to replicate that scenario in the offseason.

For the next season, a goal that he’s put in place is to have a 60% completion percentage. Allen referenced the fact that he is undefeated, 11-0, in games that he starts and finishes where he hits that mark. But don’t expect Allen to morph into Trent Edwards 2.0.

“I’m not going to try and force things and I’m not going to be ‘Captain Checkdown’ either,” says Allen. “I’m going to continue to try and play the game the way that I love it and I have fun with. But ultimately, the way that this team needs me to play, it has to win the game. Whatever case it may be.”

“If it’s trying to run for an extra three yards to get a first down in a needed situation or if it’s to throw for 50 times a game and get it to our playmakers. That’s all I really want is to win football games. Whatever is called upon me in that situation is what I”m going to try to execute,” Allen adds.

Allen says he’s still not over the team’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans, in which the offense scored just one touchdown. When he spoke to the Western New York media last Thursday, he mentioned that he was discussing the loss the night prior.

“I know that we had opportunities to win that game and it very easily could have swayed the other direction. That’s something that continues to drive me, knowing that I could have played better,” he says. “I could have done more, and I could have eliminated a mistake here or there that could have been super easy to eliminate and given us a better chance to win the game.”

Throughout the offseason, he’s been learning from his peers in hopes of faring better the next time he gets in a big game.

“You can’t force things to happen. We’ve been watching a lot of Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, especially late in the game. They’re not trying to force things. They’re still taking what the defense gives them,” he says. “They’re continuing to take checkdowns. They’re doing the right thing. They’re making the right play. That’s something I have to continue to incorporate and continue to learn. I’ve got to let the game come to me.”

To help matters, the core of the offense remains the same from last year. The same five offensive linemen will be protecting him this year. His head coach and offensive coordinator are the same and all of his main weapons return from last season. They’ve also added a bonafide number-one receiver in Stefon Diggs which should only help the cause.

“The continuity is huge, just the fact that the guys know what they’re doing,” says Allen. “They know what spots they need to be in. We understand what concepts I like to run, but more importantly, what our receivers can run to a better level.”

Allen is blessed with one of the best rosters in the league and is set up to succeed this upcoming season. Only time will tell if he can finally silence his critics or if he will hold the Bills back from their potential as a Super Bowl contender.