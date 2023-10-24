ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The biggest high school basketball tournament in the Twin Tiers is set for a big return.

The Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Classic basketball tournament is set for a return this December. On Monday, the schedule for the annual tournament was released. The JP Classic will return to Elmira High School for the 2023 tournament, which begins on Wednesday, December 27th and runs through the 30th. Last year, the tournament returned for the first time in 2 years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Champions from the 2022 tournament include; McDonogh, Corning, and the Mansfield boy’s teams, as well as the Ithaca and Bishop Kearney girl’s basketball teams.

A full look at the first 2 days of the Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Classic basketball tournament is listed below.

Wednesday, December 27th – Elmira High School –

10 a.m. – Girl’s Regional Semifinal – Edison vs. Ithaca

11:45 a.m. – Boy’s Regional Division 1 Semifinal – Edison vs. Mansfield

1:30 p.m. – Girl’s Regional Division Semifinal – Elmira Notre Dame vs. Seton Catholic

3:15 p.m. – Girl’s Division Quarterfinal – Troy (PA) vs. St. Mary’s (NY)

5 p.m. – Girl’s Division Quarterfinal – Corning vs. Harrison (NY)

6:45 p.m. – Girl’s Division Quarterfinal – Horseheads vs. Cardinal O’Hara (NY)

8:30 p.m. – Girl’s Division Quarterfinal – Elmira vs. Bishop Kearney

Thursday, December 28th – Elmira high School –

10 a.m. – Boy’s Regional Division 1 Semifinal – Elmira Notre Dame vs. Ithaca

11:45 p.m. – Boy’s Regional Division 2 Semifinal – Seton Catholic vs. Troy (PA)

1:30 p.m. – Boy’s Regional Division 2 Semifinal – Corning vs. Starpoint (NY)

3:15 p.m. – Boy’s National Division Quarterfinal – St. Mary’s (MD) vs. Bishop Kearney

5 p.m. – Boy’s National Division Quarterfinal – Greater Latrobe (PA) vs. Epic South (NY)

6:45 p.m. – Boy’s National Division Quarterfinal – Horseheads vs. Mt. St. Michael (NY)

8:30 p.m. – Boy’s National Division Quarterfinal – Elmira vs. New Rochelle (NY)

Tournament finals for December 29th and 30th will be announced as the tournament progresses.

The Josh Palmer Fund is a non-profit organization designed to assist local cancer patients and their families with the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis and its treatments. The Fund was founded in 1999 by the Palmer Family and members of the community. In 18 years, the Fund has evolved in its organizational partnerships and community outreach. If you would like to learn more about the Josh Palmer Fund or how you can help, follow this link to the JP Fund Website.