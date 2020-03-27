Elmira Jr. Enforcers join USPHL

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Jr. Enforcers are joining the USPHL.

The Jr. Enforcers will share First Arena with the Elmira Enforcers during the 2020-2021 season and will play their games in the main rink which seats over 3,400, with practices being held in the second rink.

The USPHL has helped develop more than 1,200 collegiate hockey players that played this season. The league also has more than 250 alumni that are playing pro hockey this season including Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel.

Tryout dates have not been announced yet. For more on the Elmira Jr. Enforcers click on the following link: https://jrenforcers.com/