Jr. Enforcers swept in two-game series against Jersey

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers were swept in a two-game series against the Jersey Whalers at First Arena this weekend.

The Whalers completed the sweep with a 3-1 win on Sunday. Yakov Yakzhin scored a goal midway thru the first period to give Jersey a 1-0 lead. Klimenti Rachkauskas added a goal for the Whalers in the second period and Edward Slack put Jersey in front 3-0 with a goal in the third period. Ben Anderson scored the lone goal of the game for Elmira in the third period to cut the lead to 3-1. Joseph Holguin made 31 saves in goal for the Junior Enforcers.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers begin a two-game series on the road against the Hershey Cubs on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

