WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly girls basketball outlasted Norwich with 27 points from 2 of their youngest players.

Waverly’s Ryleigh Judson and Kendall Rockwell combined for 27 points for the Wolverines, in a 48-41 win over Norwich. The Purple Tornado battled back and forth with the Wolverines in the opening minutes of Monday night’s contest, but Waverly would jump ahead by the end of the quarter. By the end of the 1st quarter, the Wolverines held a 20-10 lead thanks to multiple three pointers. Later in the contest, Norwich would cut down the Waverly advantage, much in part to the efforts of Josey Ryan, Olivia Schiraldi, and Emma Urgo. Ryan lead the Norwich scoring attack with a game-high 17 points, while Schiraldi added 9, and Urgo totaled 8.

Waverly 8th grader Kendall Rockwell scored 12 points to help the Wolverines past Norwich.

Despite the late charge, Waverly thwarted their opponent’s scoring with freshman Ryleigh Judson’s team-high 15 points including 4, 3 pointers and 8th grader Kendall Rockwell’s 12 points. In addition to the banner nights from the Wolverine freshman and 8th grader, senior Paige Robinson scored 7 points and fellow classmate Ashlyn Croft tallied 5.

Aside from the action in Waverly, two boys basketball contests took place in the NTL and Section V. In a Section IV vs. NTL matchup, Canton topped Edison 43-31. In Section V, Haverling fell to Midlakes, despite a late charge 64-62.