Junior Enforcers add another defenseman

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers continue to fill out their roster for their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division.

The Junior Enforcers have signed Brooklyn native and defenseman Michael Vesbland. Vesbland is coming off of a successful season as he scored 10 points in 17 contents playing for the New Jersey Colonials 18U squad.

The Junior Enforcers roster will be made up of players ages 20 and under from all over North America and the world. Training camp begins in late August with their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division beginning on September 25th.