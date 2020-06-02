Junior Enforcers add goalie

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers have signed their first goaltender.

The Junior Enforcers have signed Las Vegas native and goalie Blade Taylor. Taylor was impressive in goal last season for the Las Vegas Thunderbirds of the Western States Hockey League. Taylor had a 0.75 goals against average and a .927 save percentage in four contests. Blade is excited to return to the east coast as he played for the Potomac Patriots 16U USPHL team in the 2018-2019 season.

The Junior Enforcers roster will be made up of players ages 20 and under from all over North America and the world. Training camp begins in late August with their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division beginning on September 25th.