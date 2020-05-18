Junior Enforcers add to their roster

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers have signed their second player for their upcoming inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division.

The Junior Enforcers have signed forward William Breault-Dobson. Breault-Dobson is from St- Benoit, Quebec and played for the Beauce-Centre Bulldogs this past season.

The Junior Enforcers roster will be made up of players ages 20 and under from all over North America and the world. Training camp begins in late August with the regular season beginning on September 25th.