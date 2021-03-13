Junior Enforcers advance to USPHL Nationals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For the second straight weekend the Elmira Junior Enforcers have swept a playoff series at First Arena.

The Junior Enforcers defeated the Philadelphia Hockey Club 5-4 on Saturday to sweep the best-of-three game second round series. Elmira erased a 4-2 deficit in the third period and Ben Saurbaugh scored the game-winner for the Junior Enforcers with less than ten minutes to go in regulation. Nick Bear had a hat trick for Elmira. Elmira won game one on Friday 8-6. The Junior Enforcers swept the Buffalo Thunder in a best-of-three game opening round series last weekend.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers now advance to the USPHL Nationals that are being played on March 18-22 in Chesapeake, Virginia.