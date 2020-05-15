Junior Enforcers announce first player signing

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers have signed their first player for their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division.

The Junior Enforcers have signed defenseman Miguel Gosselin. Gosselin is from Varennes, Quebec and played for Westlake Bourget College this past season. Gosselin had 14 points in 27 games last season.

The Junior Enforcers roster will be made up of players ages 20 and under from all over North America and the world. Training camp begins in late August with the regular season beginning on September 25th.

