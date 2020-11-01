Junior Enforcers announce schedule changes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers will have to wait at least a few more weeks to play on home ice.

The Junior Enforcers have announced changes to their schedule. Elmira has postponed home opening weekend scheduled for November 6th and the 7th. The games have been postponed due to New York State COVID-19 restrictions. Those games against the Pittsburgh Vengeance will be played at a later date.

Elmira will now play the Junior Islanders in Wilkes-Barre on Friday and Saturday. The home games at First Arena scheduled for the 27th and the 28th against the Buffalo Thunder remain on the schedule at this time. Elmira is looking forward to playing on home ice at First Arena in front of fans as soon as the restrictions will allow.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers are 4-2-2 in their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division.