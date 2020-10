ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Junior Enforcers defenseman Michael Vesbland has received an award for his play last weekend.

Vesbland has been named the USPHL North Region Player of the Week. Vesbland had 2 multi-point games in last weekend’s road victories against the Lake Erie Bighorns.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers are on the road this weekend on Saturday and Sunday against the Connecticut Jr. Rangers.

The Jr. Enforcers are 3-1-0-2 in their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division.