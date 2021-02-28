Junior Enforcers end regular season with sixth straight win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers will head to the postseason with momentum.

Elmira wrapped up their inaugural regular season in the USPHL Premier Division with a 4-3 win at home against the Utica Jr. Comets. The Junior Enforcers have now won six straight games.

Alex Dameski scored the game-winning goal for Elmira with less than six minutes to go in the third period. Joe Weise made 31 saves in goal for the Junior Enforcers to earn the win.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers will begin the postseason next weekend against an opponent yet to be determined.

