Junior Enforcers fall to Whalers in return to First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ice hockey returned to First Arena on Saturday night.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers made their return home to First Arena in a 4-1 loss to the Jersey Whalers. The Whalers took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal scored by Zachary Hawley. Jersey would score three goals in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. Jack St. Pierre scored the lone goal of the game for Elmira in the third period to cut the lead to 3-1. Lenny Perno made 37 saves in goal for the Junior Enforcers.

The Junior Enforcers had been playing their home games this season at Elmira College’s Murray Athletic Center after First Arena went dark over the summer. The two teams wrap up a two-game series at First Arena on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.