ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Elmira Enforcer will return as bench boss of Elmira’s junior hockey team.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers have re-signed Glen Patterson as head coach/hockey director for the 2022-23 season. Patterson has been with the Junior Enforcers since their inaugural season, serving as an assistant coach on Cody Murphy’s staff when the team went all the way to the USPHL Nationals in 2020-21. Patterson is excited to begin his second season as head coach of the Junior Enforcers. “I am thrilled to be staying in Elmira, a place that has become my second home. It’s been an honor to be a part of the Junior Enforcers since the first season. I look forward to continuing to grow our players and competing back in First Arena in the fall,” said Patterson.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers organization will be adding a second team at the USPHL Elite level in 2022-23. Patterson is hosting spring skates at First Arena over the next couple months for all 2002-2006 birth year players interested in playing junior hockey. For more information head to jrenforcers.com.