Junior Enforcers sign Corning native

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers have signed a local talent for their upcoming inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division.

The Junior Enforcers have signed Corning native and forward Bryce Kolpien. Kolpien started his junior hockey career last season in the NA3HL and tallied eight points in 40 games.

The Junior Enforcers roster will be made up of players ages 20 and under from all over North America and the world. Training camp begins in late August with the regular season beginning on September 25th.