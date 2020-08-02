Junior Enforcers sign defenseman Dean Hindley

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers have made another signing as their inaugural season quickly approaches.

The Junior Enforcers have signed defenseman Dean Hindley. Hindley is from Riverview, Michigan and has prior experience in the USPHL Premier Division. Hindley scored 5 points in 28 games for the Detroit Fighting Irish during the 2018-2019 season.

The Junior Enforcers roster will be made up of players ages 20 and under from all over North America and the world. Training camp begins in late August with their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division beginning on September 25th.