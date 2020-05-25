Junior Enforcers sign defenseman

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers continue to add to their roster for their upcoming inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division.

The Junior Enforcers have signed defenseman Ryan Patton. Patton is from Mississauga, Ontario and began his junior hockey career in 2018 with the GMHL’s North York Renegades. Patton also competed in the USPHL Premier Division last season for the Connecticut Nighthawks and the New Jersey Hitmen.

The Junior Enforcers roster will be made up of players ages 20 and under from all over North America and the world. Training camp begins in late August with the regular season beginning on September 25th.