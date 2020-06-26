Junior Enforcers sign Painted Post native

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers have added another local talent to their roster.

The Junior Enforcers have signed Painted Post native and forward Ben Saurbaugh. Last season Saurbaugh made the transition from the 16U level to junior hockey. Ben tallied 12 points in the NA3HL despite entering the league mid-season.

The Junior Enforcers roster will be made up of players ages 20 and under from all over North America and the world. Training camp begins in late August with their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division beginning on September 25th.